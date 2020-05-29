Focus on Feelings when Caring for Loved Ones at Home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The cognitive challenges that diseases like Alzheimer’s and Dementia present can make caregiving difficult. Today, Kristie Annis of Commonwealth Senior Living offered practical advice on how to approach everyday struggles.

Commonwealth Senior Living

Serving nine communities throughout Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore

Virtual discussions and tours are available at CommonwealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.

More From HRS!