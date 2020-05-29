Focus on Feelings when Caring for Loved Ones at Home

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The cognitive challenges that diseases like Alzheimer’s and Dementia present can make caregiving difficult. Today, Kristie Annis of Commonwealth Senior Living offered practical advice on how to approach everyday struggles.

Commonwealth Senior Living
Serving nine communities throughout Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore
Virtual discussions and tours are available at CommonwealthSL.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***