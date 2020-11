PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On November 20, several Hampton Roads locations will become a hub of human kindness during the 24th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food and Fund Drive. Today FM99 superstar and host of “Rumble in the Morning” Rick Rumble shared all the details and the worthy causes that are in need of our help.

24th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

Starts Friday morning November 20 and goes around the clock through Sunday, November 22

For more information, visit fm99.com/events

