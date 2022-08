PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day.

50 Floor

Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials.

Call 50 Floor to get started today at (877) 50 FLOOR or (877)503-5667.

Or visit 50Floor.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 50 Floor.