PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When it comes to commercial and residential flooring, WC Carpenter has you covered. Owner Kaddy Hamilton and her son and co-worker, Cecil Ward, joined us with all the details and expertise that is gained by being in the business for over 53 years and also a family owned business.

WC Carpenter

(757) 460-1101

Visit them online at WCCarpenter.com or connect on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by WC Carpenter.