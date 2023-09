PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Kia Hardy, Ph.D., Dean of Advising at the Virginia Beach Tidewater Community College campus, shares details on the flexible options open for prospective students this fall semester. There’s still time to enroll, and there are several options to choose from including 10-week, 7-week and “mini-mesters.”

Tidewater Community College

757-822-1111

TCC.edu/open

