PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re hearing a dripping sound in your bathroom or kitchen, chances are it’s not just driving you crazy, it’s also increasing your water bill and wasting valuable H-2-O here in Hampton Roads. Finding and fixing leaks in your home and yard is the focus of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Fix-a-Leak Week going on this week. Laura Tworek from Virginia Beach Public Utilities joined us with ways to identify and repair leaks in your home!

