Pull-Up World Record Attempt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How many pull ups can you do in one minute? This weekend, one local man is putting all his muscle into setting a pull-ups world record. David Freer is a personal trainer at Onelife Fitness Red Mill and he will attempt to break the world record of 68 pull-ups in one minute. David will give it a try Saturday, December 21 at 9:00 a.m. at Onelife Fitness Red Mill. That day is also David’s birthday!

Onelife Fitness

Support David in his world record attempt!

This Saturday, December 21 at 9 a.m. at Onelife Fitness Red Mill in Virginia Beach

OnelifeFitness.com

Social Media @ONELIFEFITNESS

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.