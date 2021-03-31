Firearm Safety Training For Women

Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Flutterizm training Academy’s signature class “KAPOW” is committed to training women to not only use a weapon, but to store and carry it safely. Today Founder Jovonne “Cookie” Jones talked about what inspired her to design the course, and why she believes empowered women make the world a safer place.

“Kapow” Firearm Safety Training Classes
Flutterizm Training Center
3527 Victory Blvd Portsmouth
(757) 606-0222
KAPOWVA.Com
Flutterizm.Com
Connect On Facebook & Instagram

