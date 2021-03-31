Firearm Safety Training For Women

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Flutterizm training Academy’s signature class “KAPOW” is committed to training women to not only use a weapon, but to store and carry it safely. Today Founder Jovonne “Cookie” Jones talked about what inspired her to design the course, and why she believes empowered women make the world a safer place.

“Kapow” Firearm Safety Training Classes

Flutterizm Training Center

3527 Victory Blvd Portsmouth

(757) 606-0222

KAPOWVA.Com

Flutterizm.Com

Connect On Facebook & Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Flutterizm Training Center