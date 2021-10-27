Fire Up Your Outdoor Space

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s nothing like spending a cool fall night around the fire pit chatting it up with your family and friends. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors joined us with some simple solutions on how to add appeal to your outdoor spaces.

Easton Outdoors

If you’re interested in adding a custom firepit, hardscape, or water feature… get in touch with Micah Miller and his team today! Give them a call at (757) 234-3769 or visit EASTON-OUTDOORS.com



This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.