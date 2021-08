PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If serving your community and working on a team is what you want in a career, you might want to consider becoming a firefighter.

The Newport News Fire Department is hiring and Chief Jeff Johnson joined HRS with all the details.

Those interested in being part of the next recruiting class, are encouraged to visit NNVA.gov/fire or call (757) 975-5422. Applications are due August 31.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Newport News Fire Department.