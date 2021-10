PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, 49% of structure fires start in the kitchen. Virginia Beach Fire Department Chief Lorna Trent and Life Safety Educator Kristin Mauer joined HRS in the kitchen with some helpful tips.

For more information about fire safety and prevention, visit Virginia Beach’s Life and Safety Education’s website or call (757) 385-4228.

