PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Seawall Art Show is back to celebrate a 50-year milestone. Earlene Lampman, the Artist Liason, share more about the show’s history and future.

Seawall Art Show

Olde Towne Portsmouth on High Street between Crawford and Court Streets

August 27-28

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Admission is free

SeawallArtShow.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by the Seawall Art Show.