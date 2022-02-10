Finding Quality, Affordable Childcare

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Early Childhood Foundation have launched a statewide network called Ready Regions to try and help parents find quality and affordable childcare.

Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula was selected to serve as the lead organization for Ready Region Chesapeake Bay. Their Executive Director, Diane Umstead joined HRS with some details.

Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula

For more information about how to donate, connect with resources and get more support for early childhood education and kindergarten readiness, visit smartbeginningsvp.org or call (757) 240-273.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Smart Beginnings Virginia Peninsula.

