PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hurrah Players are bringing a Disney favorite to a stage near you. You can catch Finding Nemo Jr. March 17th, 18th, and 19th at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, and March 25th at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts. Check out, HurrahPlayers.com for more information.

