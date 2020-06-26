Finding Joy, Developing Talent

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rather than commit your child to an entire season of a sport they may not like, Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads found a way to introduce children to a variety of activities that they can discover at their own pace!

Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads

For more information about summer camps or fall classes, call (757) 672-9052 or visit AmazingAthletes.com/HamptonRoads.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads.

More From HRS!