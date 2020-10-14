PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From sailboats to submarines, the views from Norfolk’s Harbor’s Edge Continuing Care Retirement Community are almost as stunning as the residences themselves. Today, Vice President of Sales and Marketing Anna Little showed us around and gave us an exciting update on a major expansion of homes and amenities.
Harbor’s Edge Continuing Care Retirement Community
Norfolk’s only luxury high-rise retirement community.
Visit HarborsEdgeNorfolk.com
Call a sales counselor at (757) 619-7950 to schedule a tour.
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Harbor’s Edge Retirement Community
More From HRS!
- Chesapeake Health System Offers Help Through the H.O.P.E. Program
- In The Kitchen: Berret’s Seafood Restaurant
- Find Your Home at Harbor’s Edge
- REIN Celebrates One Year of Service to Hampton Roads
- Reck on the Road: Capstone Mushroom