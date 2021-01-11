Find Your Fitness

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – 2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it’s in the past! YMCA of South Hampton Roads can help you take back your health and wellness routine safely. The Y’s Vice President of Healthy Living, Daniel O’Connor joined us with the details.

YMCA South Hampton Roads
No joining fee for your membership through Friday, January 15
Visit JOINTHEY.org or call (757) 275-9450 for more information, you can also connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by YMCA South Hampton Roads.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***