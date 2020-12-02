Find the Right Degree Program, and the Money to Pay For It!

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bryant & Stratton College prides itself on standing by their students every step of the way, including the step where they have to figure out how to afford school!

Marketing Director for Hampton and Virginia Beach Campuses, Jeff Thorud, talked about the many options for funding a brighter future, and the experts on staff that help students find financial resources.

Bryant & Stratton College
Hampton and Virginia Beach
WINTER 2021 Semester begins Wednesday, January 13
For registration, enrollment and more information call (866) 873-69-36 or visit BryantStratton.Edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Bryant and Stratton

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***