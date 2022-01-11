Financial Realistic Resolutions

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the start of a new year many of us look to make health resolutions, but it’s also a good idea to take a look at our finances and figure out what we need, what we want, and what is busting our budget.

Everyone can benefit from some tips to make this the year you take control of your money. Nicole Lapin is a financial expert and New York Times bestselling author. Her latest book is “Miss Independent.” And she joined us on HRS to share her tips on ways to de-clutter our finances and minds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter