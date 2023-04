PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayport Credit Union is kicking off financial literacy month by giving away $100,000 to its members.

20 lucky members will win between $1,000 and $25,000. CEO Jim Mears joined HRS with all the details.

Bayport Credit Union

Bayport has 27 branch locations across Hampton Roads.

(757) 928-8850 or (800) 928-8801

bayportcu.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bayport Credit Union.