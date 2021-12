PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — HRS talked with Carl Carlson, from Carlson Financial, about some tips on making the best financial decisions heading into the new year.

To learn more about year-end financial goal setting, get in touch with Carl Carlson and his team at Carlson Financial in Virginia Beach by calling (844) CARLSON, that’s (844) 227-5766, or visit CarlsonFinancial.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carlson Financial.