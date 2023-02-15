PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – February is Financial Aid Awareness Month and it’s also a time when college and university financial aid professionals are championing the importance of financial aid in the college planning process.

Bryant & Stratton College is hosting a financial aid information summit to help students sort through their options.

Financial Aid Information Summit: Virginia Beach Campus February 18 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hampton Campus: February 16 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

