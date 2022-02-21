Film on Hampton Nurses in 1963

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On August 8th, 1963, three black nurses at Dixie Hospital in Hampton decided to eat lunch in the new whites-only cafeteria rather than in the basement classroom designated for non-whites.

The three ladies were fired on the second day of their sit-in and sued the hospital for racial discrimination.
They were reinstated as nurses three years later. Today, they are known as “The Dixie Three,” and you have a chance to watch this story come to life in a new 35-minute film, produced and directed by local filmmaker, Denetra Hampton.

“The Dixie 3: A Story on Civil Rights in Nursing” film is now showing at the Hampton History Museum through February 27th. For more information click here.

