PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Tides are kicking off their weekend home opener by celebrating Filipino American Heritage Day. There will be dancing, music, food, and so much more. Enjoy the fun at the Tides game Saturday, April 8th. There’s also a Fil-Am Vendor Market at Selden Market before the game from 11am-6pm

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.