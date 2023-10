PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The classic musical, “Fiddler on the Roof” is the latest production to officially take center stage at The Wells Theatre. Cast members Greg Dragas and Tara Moscopulos share more on the Virginia Stage Company production.

Virginia Stage Company

“Fiddler on the Roof”- runs through Oct. 29

The Wells Theatre: 108 East Tazewell St., Norfolk

757-627-1234

VAStage.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Virginia Stage Company.