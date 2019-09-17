Festivals, Fashion and Fall Fun at MacArthur Center

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The new season will bring turning leaves and lots of fun at MacArthur Center. Whether you specialize in sipping, or want to learn to make your own libations, the Beer, Cider and Wine Festival could be perfect for you, and the “Fashion Funds the Cure” show will benefit children battling cancer.

MacArthur Center Beer Festival
This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fashion Funds the Cure is September 28 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for both of these great events are available online at ShopMacArthur.com
This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by MacArhtur Center.

