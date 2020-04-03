Feeling Financial Strain? Boleman Law Knows You Have Legal Rights!

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Attorney Matt Hahne joined us today to talk about the legal advice he has, and you may need it during a financial crisis. With online consultation and experience helping people navigate negative income, Boleman Law can help you manage your wallet and well being.

Boleman Law
Offices in Virginia Beach, Hampton, and Richmond.
BolemanLaw.com

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories