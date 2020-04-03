Feeling Financial Strain? Boleman Law Knows You Have Legal Rights!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - You can still get all your favorites and more at California Pizza Kitchen. Brandon Parker at CPK MacArthur Center joined us today with news about the CPK Market.

CPK Takeout MarketMeal kits & pantry items available including fresh produce, meats & seafood, milk, beer & wine.$5.00 Take & Bake pizzas with the purchase of every take out entreBBQ chicken pizza, margherita, and pepperoni!