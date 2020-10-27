Feel Better On Your Feet!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Whether it’s a walking tour of haunted spots, or a hunt through the neighborhood for candy, Halloween means being on your feet! If you find yourself hobbling like a goblin, it may be time to scare up some support.

The Good Feet Store

Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard in Newport News

Call (757) 249-7700 or visit GoodFeet.com/NewportNews

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Good Feet Store

More From HRS!