Father’s Day: Tech and Computer Gifts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Father’s Day is this Sunday and if the dad in your life needs a tech upgrade Computer Concepts joins us with which gadgets to check out and the ones to avoid!

Computer Concepts An Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Three locations in Hampton Roads give them a call Yorktown- (757) 873-1580 Williamsburg – (757) 564-3996 Chesapeake – (757) 410-4008.

You can find them online at MyComputerConcepts.com and on Facebook @MyComputerConcepts.

This Segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Computer Concepts.