Fashionable Face Protection

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Research shows that wearing a face mask can help prevent the spread of the corona virus. Since you are required to wear a mask, it might as well be fashionable! Find out more in this interview with Terri Miller from Filter Pocket Masks.

Filter Pocket Masks by Terri

Affordable and Reusable Protective Face Coverings

Available in Adult and Children’s Sizes

Call (757) 510-8459 to order

You can also check out the wide selection at FilterPocketMasks.com

Connect on Facebook @filterpocketmasks

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Filter Pocket Masks by Terri.

MORE FROM HRS!