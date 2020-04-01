Farm To Table Fare Delivered Every Day!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — “The Neighborhood Harvest” has several partners that are raising, growing, baking and delivering fresh local food to your door. Thomas Vandiver explains how his Suffolk-based business works and is keeping people working in these difficult times.

The Neighborhood Harvest

Call (757) 809-3577 to sign up and place your orders.

Visit theneighborhoodharvest.com

Connect on Facebook @TNHARVEST and Instagram @theneighborhoodharvest

More From HRS!