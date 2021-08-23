Farm to Table Dining Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Growing your own food is fun and healthy! Commonwealth Senior Living has been recognized for a unique microgarden that has all the residents talking.

Kristie Annis from Commonwealth Senior Living joined HRS to tell us all about the microgarden and how its enhanced living at CSL.

Commonwealth Senior Living has nine communities in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore.

You can find the community nearest you and connect with the care team by visiting their website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Commonwealth Senior Living.