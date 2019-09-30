Family Fun On The Farm

WAVY.com
by: Kerri Furey, Sponsored Content
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Endless pumpkins, fuzzy animals, hayrides and candy apples are just a few of the ways to spend a day at Hunt Club Farm’s Harvest Fair.
This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hunt Club Farm.
Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW! To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show