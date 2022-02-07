PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Let’s get cooking with the Suffolk Public Library! Naomi Hall, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for the Suffolk Public Library, joined us today to share how you and your kiddos can cook together with the library.

The library is honoring Black History Month by kicking off their “Family Food Fun” event this weekend and sharing family-friendly recipes you can try at home for free! This weekend they are making Soul Food Collard Greens.

More information can be found here for how to join this event. Also, follow the Suffolk Public Library on Facebook.