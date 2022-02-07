Family Food Fun

HR Show
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Let’s get cooking with the Suffolk Public Library! Naomi Hall, Marketing and Community Relations Coordinator for the Suffolk Public Library, joined us today to share how you and your kiddos can cook together with the library.

The library is honoring Black History Month by kicking off their “Family Food Fun” event this weekend and sharing family-friendly recipes you can try at home for free! This weekend they are making Soul Food Collard Greens.

More information can be found here for how to join this event. Also, follow the Suffolk Public Library on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter