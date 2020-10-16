PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Since 1973, Miller’s Services has provided family-focused service including heating, cooling, plumbing, electrical, and septic around the clock.
Miller’s Services
Family owned and operated
Give them a call at (804) 758-4314 or visit Millers-VA.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Miller’s Services.
MORE FROM HRS!
- Family-Focused Service
- Live Music Friday: Court Street Company
- Spring Lawns are Made in the Fall!
- Grand Opening Celebration!
- It’s Saturday ‘Knight’ Live!