PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children need to stay active! Sports are a great way to stay fit and expand the mind of young student-athletes. You can find what every young athlete needs at the Fall Sports Pods and Classes offered by Amazing Athletes of Hampton Roads. Co-owner and Director Leah Richmond-Dye joined us with all the details.

Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads

Call (757) 672-9052 for more information about fall sports camps and classes

AmazingAthletes.com/HamptonRoads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads.

