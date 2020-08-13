Fall Sports Pods and Classes

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Children need to stay active! Sports are a great way to stay fit and expand the mind of young student-athletes. You can find what every young athlete needs at the Fall Sports Pods and Classes offered by Amazing Athletes of Hampton Roads. Co-owner and Director Leah Richmond-Dye joined us with all the details.

Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads
Call (757) 672-9052 for more information about fall sports camps and classes
AmazingAthletes.com/HamptonRoads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Amazing Athletes Hampton Roads.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***