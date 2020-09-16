Fall Semester: Not Too Late

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many recent high school graduates may be considering taking a “gap year” before starting their college education. Carolene Goodwyn Harris at Bryant & Stratton College says now is the right time to get started on your higher education, and its no too late to be a part of the fall semester.

Bryant & Stratton College

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

Schedule an appointment and get started today!

Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.

MORE FROM HRS!