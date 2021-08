PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Financial aid is still very much available for your fall semester at Bryant & Stratton College. Mark your calendars for the Rapid Registration Days Kick-Off Open House on Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both local campuses.

Bryant & Stratton College

The Fall 2021 semester starts on Wednesday, September 8th

Campuses in Hampton and Virginia Beach

Schedule an appointment and get started today

Call (866) 873-6936 or visit BryantStratton.edu