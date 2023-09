PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fall is the perfect time for lawn maintenance. Micah Miller from Easton Outdoors shares some tips to transform your lawn into the envy of the neighborhood.

Easton Outdoors

Located at 550 Wythe Creek Rd. in Poquoson

757-262-3232

Easton-Outdoors.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Easton Outdoors.