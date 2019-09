PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If summer sand and puddles from the pool have left your floors looking weak and worn down, now may be the perfect time to refresh the look and function in each room!

50 Floor With Kristie Prince Hale

September Promotion: FREE INSTALLATION

Call (877) 50 FLOOR (877) 503-5667

50FLOOR.COM

Save $100 If You Call Now And Use The Promo Code “Hampton Roads Show”

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 50 Floor.