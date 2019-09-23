Fall Into Good Fitness!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Don’t let big sweater season be an excuse to let up on your fitness routine! Personal trainers Kendall Clark and Alex Ness say this is the perfect time to double down on your committment to healthy eating and exercise.

You can find Alex and Kendall at Onelife Fitness Greenbrier
600 Jarman Road in Chesapeake.
Visit OnelifeFitness.com or call (757) 424-1600 to get on their training schedule. You can also find Onelife Fitness on social media!

