WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Elle Palmer
Posted: Oct 4, 2022 / 12:46 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 4, 2022 / 12:46 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – October is here, which means it is the perfect time for a fabulous fall home makeover. Lauren Makk joined us on the show to share some cool new trends.
For more information visit tipsontv.com.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show