PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Care-A-Lot Pet Supply is throwing a party this weekend that’s all about finding forever homes for dogs, cats. It’s the Fall Fur Adoption Event and Special Events Coordinator Jordan Schechter joined us on HRS with all the details.

Care-A-Lot Pet Supply Fall Fur Adoption Event

Saturday, October 9

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1617 Diamond Springs Rd.

Virginia Beach

(800) 343-7680

CAREALOTPETS.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Care-A-Lot Pet Supply.