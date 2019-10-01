PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation is throwing a party this weekend that’s all about finding forever homes for dogs, cats and even reptiles. It’s the 2019 Fall Fur Adoption Event.

Care-A-Lot Pets Fall Fur Adoption Event

This Saturday, October 5

10 a..m. to 5 p.m. at Care A Lot Pet Supply

1617 Diamond Springs Road – Virginia Beach

For more information, visit CareAlotPets.com or call (757) 460-9771

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation.