Fall Fur Adoption Event

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Care-A-Lot Charitable Foundation is throwing a party this weekend that’s all about finding forever homes for dogs, cats and even reptiles. It’s the 2019 Fall Fur Adoption Event.

Care-A-Lot Pets Fall Fur Adoption Event
This Saturday, October 5
10 a..m. to 5 p.m. at Care A Lot Pet Supply
1617 Diamond Springs Road – Virginia Beach
For more information, visit CareAlotPets.com or call (757) 460-9771

