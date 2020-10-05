Fall Fun on The Farm!

HR Show

by: , Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is once again open to the public, just in time for sunup and sundown fun. Marketing Director Conrad Brinkman shares the details of Harvest Fair, Halloween, and the precautions being taken to keep everyone safe!

Hunt Club Farm
The Harvest Fair open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through November 1st
Visit HuntClubFarm.com to buy tickets in advance.
Haunted Hunt Club Farm visitors must also purchase limited capacity tickets in advance.
Go to HauntedHuntClubFarm.com or call (757) 427-2388 for dates, times and details.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hunt Club Farm

More From HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***