Fall Fun on The Farm!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hunt Club Farm is once again open to the public, just in time for sunup and sundown fun. Marketing Director Conrad Brinkman shares the details of Harvest Fair, Halloween, and the precautions being taken to keep everyone safe!

Hunt Club Farm

The Harvest Fair open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through November 1st

Visit HuntClubFarm.com to buy tickets in advance.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm visitors must also purchase limited capacity tickets in advance.

Go to HauntedHuntClubFarm.com or call (757) 427-2388 for dates, times and details.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Hunt Club Farm

