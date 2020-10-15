Fall Favorites With a Twist

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is a great time of year to add some fall flavor to your diet.

Registered dietician Emily Kyle joined us on The Hampton Roads Show with some great options from Premier Protein that go deeper than pumpkin spice.

Visit PremierProtein.com for recipes, healthy eating ideas and to find out where buy the Premier Protein Cinnamon Roll Shake.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Premier Protein.

MORE FROM HRS!