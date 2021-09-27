Fall Family Fun

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- From the biggest pumpkin patch in the region to the crisp fall hayrides, there is family fun for all ages every day at the Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair. Harvest Fair manager, Stephen Pinner, joined us today to tell us more about it.

They are open everyday until October 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. They have many activities such as hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and pony rides. To ensure the safety of everyone, they strongly encourage guests to bring a mask to wear on the hayride.

To purchase tickets in advance for this event, you can visit their website HuntClubFarm.com, call (757) 427-9520, or visit them at 2388 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach. You can also find them on Facebook or Instagram @huntclubfarm.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hunt Club Farm’s Harvest Fair.