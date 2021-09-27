Fall Family Fun

HR Show

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- From the biggest pumpkin patch in the region to the crisp fall hayrides, there is family fun for all ages every day at the Hunt Club Farm Harvest Fair. Harvest Fair manager, Stephen Pinner, joined us today to tell us more about it.

They are open everyday until October 31 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. They have many activities such as hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and pony rides. To ensure the safety of everyone, they strongly encourage guests to bring a mask to wear on the hayride.

To purchase tickets in advance for this event, you can visit their website HuntClubFarm.com, call (757) 427-9520, or visit them at 2388 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach. You can also find them on Facebook or Instagram @huntclubfarm.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hunt Club Farm’s Harvest Fair.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter