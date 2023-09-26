PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – From the biggest pumpkin patch in the region to the crisp fall hayrides, Hunt Club Farm has all your fall fun festivities! Open seven days a week, they have many activities such as hayrides, a pumpkin patch, and pony rides.

Hunt Club Farm

The Harvest Fair open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Oct. 31

Visit HuntClubFarm.com to buy tickets in advance.

Haunted Hunt Club Farm visitors must also purchase limited capacity tickets in advance.

Go to HauntedHuntClubFarm.com or call 757-427-9520 for dates, times and details.

