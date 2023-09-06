PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Fall classes start today, but you can still enroll for this semester! Carolene Goodwyn-Harris joins us with how the staff at Bryant & Stratton College can help you choose the right degree program, and finance it as well. High school seniors can also take advantage of their college credit program while attending their final year of high school.

Bryant & Stratton

BryantStratton.edu

866-873-6936

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Bryant & Stratton College.