PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Childhood is often seen as a time when people are more vulnerable to getting sick because children’s immune systems are still developing. While there are a few childhood illnesses that are particularly common, there are also things that can be done to help prevent your little one from becoming sick.

Dr. Nancy Wick with Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads joined us with advice and information about the RSV and COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads

200 Grayson Road, Suite 101 in Virginia Beach

Schedule an appointment today. Give them a call at 757-473-3200 or visit doc4kids.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Pediatric Affiliates of Hampton Roads.